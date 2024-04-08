NPFL: Kwara United draw with Insurance + All Week 29 results

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday came from a goal down to force visiting Bendel Insurance FC of Benin to a 1-1 draw.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 29 was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

NAN reports that Kwara United is currently 16th on the league table with 33 points from 28 games and two points above the relegation zone.

Insurance took the lead in the 23rd minute when Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi lashed on to a rebound to score.

The visitors maintained their lone goal lead into the break as they warded off all incursions from their hosts.

The hosts kept piling pressure on the visitors who sat back to defend their 1-0 lead.

Their efforts paid off when a Kwara United attacker was fouled in the 18 yard box for a penalty in the 62nd minute.

Isaiah Ejeh converted the kick, sending the visitors’ goalkeeper to the wrong side to equalise for the struggling Kwara United team.

Kwara United will now travel to Gombe to take on Gombe United FC, another team fighting relegation on Sunday.

Also Read

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 29 results

Lobi Stars FC 1-0 Enyimba International FC

Kwara United FC 1-1 Bendel Insurance FC

Heartland FC 3-1 Sporting Lagos FC

Katsina United 4-3 Enugu Rangers International FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Niger Tornadoes FC 5-0 Gombe United FC

Similarly, the following matches were played on Saturday:

Plateau United FC 4-0 Doma United FC

Remo Stars FC 2-1 Akwa United FC

The match between Abia Warriors FC and River United FC was postponed, while Kano Pillars FC will host Shooting Stars Sports Club on Monday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.