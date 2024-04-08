Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday came from a goal down to force visiting Bendel Insurance FC of Benin to a 1-1 draw.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 29 was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.
NAN reports that Kwara United is currently 16th on the league table with 33 points from 28 games and two points above the relegation zone.
Insurance took the lead in the 23rd minute when Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi lashed on to a rebound to score.
The visitors maintained their lone goal lead into the break as they warded off all incursions from their hosts.
The hosts kept piling pressure on the visitors who sat back to defend their 1-0 lead.
Their efforts paid off when a Kwara United attacker was fouled in the 18 yard box for a penalty in the 62nd minute.
Isaiah Ejeh converted the kick, sending the visitors’ goalkeeper to the wrong side to equalise for the struggling Kwara United team.
Kwara United will now travel to Gombe to take on Gombe United FC, another team fighting relegation on Sunday.
Also Read
- NPFL: Kwara United draw with Insurance + All Week 29 results
- Police worry over rising cases of dog bites in Osun
- Why we detained husband whose wife died in Benin hospital – Police
- Publisher cries out over sale of mother’s property with fake documents
- Ali Baba, April fool and the media, by Kazeem Akintunde
2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 29 results
Lobi Stars FC 1-0 Enyimba International FC
Kwara United FC 1-1 Bendel Insurance FC
Heartland FC 3-1 Sporting Lagos FC
Katsina United 4-3 Enugu Rangers International FC
Sunshine Stars FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC
Niger Tornadoes FC 5-0 Gombe United FC
Similarly, the following matches were played on Saturday:
Plateau United FC 4-0 Doma United FC
Remo Stars FC 2-1 Akwa United FC
The match between Abia Warriors FC and River United FC was postponed, while Kano Pillars FC will host Shooting Stars Sports Club on Monday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.