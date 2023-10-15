NNL constitutes standing committees ahead of kick off date

The Board of the Nigeria National League has approved the constitution of various standing Committees to ensure the effective running of the league, which is expected to kick off on October 28.

Ayo Abdulraham, the NNL’s Chief Operating Officer, said Committees were Disciplinary, Finance, Technical and Media.

According to a statement by Abdulraham on Sunday, the Disciplinary Committee will be headed by Yakubu Sarma, while his members would include Prince Momoh Muhammed, Emeka Iwuagwu and Abdul Ibrahim.

The NNL’s COO will serve as Secretary.

The Finance Committee is headed by Emmanuel Attah with Yusuf Baba Abdullahi, Yusuf Danjuma and Ezeocha Nzeh as members, while Abideen Fasasi will serve as Secretary.

The Technical Committee has Donald Ikpe as Chairman, Sani Mohammed as Vice Chairman, Diewaight Ikpechukwu as member and Nicholas Akujobi will serve as Secretary.

Veteran Broadcaster Emeka Odikpo will be Chairman of the Media Committee, with Patrick Ngwaogu and Adekunle Salami as members, while Amar Ignis will serve as Secretary.

The NNL COO said that the appointments were in consideration of their enormous experience and expertise in the field of football administration.