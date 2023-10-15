NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji have eliminated scores of terrorists in a stream of airstrikes in their enclaves across the theatres.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the Air component in the early hours of Saturday carried out air interdiction missions at a newly-identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region in Borno State.

He said the strikes became necessary after it was established that recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area was for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians.

According to him, airstrikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.

“Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that similar air strikes were carried out on terrorists on October 11 by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around Sangeko axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said the terrorists, who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with several neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed and others injured.

Gabkwet said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commended the professionalism and dedication of the Air Components.

He quoted Abubakar as saying: “Your efforts and support to the ground troops is commendable. Stay focused and do not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive.”