NNL 2023/2024 season gets kicks-off date

The 2023/2024 Nigeria National League season will kick-off on October 28.

The kick-off date was announced in a communique issued at the end of the NNL Annual General Meeting on Friday.

According to the communique issued in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the opening match will feature Dakkada FC Vs 1472 FC to be played at the Uyo Township Stadium on October 28.

The communique stated that an abridge league format of four conferences: A, B, C and D, in the 2023/2024 league season was adopted.

It was also agreed that only stadia that meet the required NNL stadium facilities criteria should be approved for the league season.

The communique added: “The NNL AGM approved the communiqué of the 2022/2023 AGM, and also adopted the amended rules and regulation as a legal working document

for the 2023/2024 league season.

“The AGM unequivocally thanked Dekaizen Worldwide Ltd the official Insurance Brokers for providing a cash price of N5 million only for the winners of the 2023/2024 league season.

“However, cash prices for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions shall be worked out based on availability of funds before the close of the season.

“It agreed that at least 20 effective security personnel must be present before a league match can commence in any venue in the 2023/2024 league season.”

The communique appreciated the various sponsorship moves so far made by the board of the NNL, while praying that they shall come to fruition.

The stakeholders passed a vote of explicit confidence on the board of the NNL led by George Aluo.

It praised the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation and the entire NFF board for their support and continuous guidance.

The communique said: “It thanked Govenor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau and the good people of Plateau for the successful hosting of the meeting.

“It officially confirmed the promotion of Heartland FC, Kano Pillar FC, Sporting Lagos FC and Katsina Utd FC to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“It also confirmed the relegation of Kogi Utd FC – Lokoja, FWC Champions FC of Abuja, Zamfara Utd FC, Green Berets FC of Zaria, ABS FC of Ilorin and Police Machine FHQ FC of Gombe.

“Others are Go Round FC of Omoku, FC Ebedei of Shagamu, Joy Comts FC of Lagos, Ibom Youths FC of Ikot Ekpene, Edel FC of Awka and Henserd FC of Yanagoa.”