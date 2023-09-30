Kidnappers demand N60m ransom to release Commissioner

The gunmen who kidnapped the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, have allegedly demanded a ransom of N60 million from his family.

A family source told newsmen on Friday in Makurdi, the state capital, that the abductors made the demand on phone.

They were reported to have called a member of the family on Friday.

According to the source, the recipient of the call, name withheld for security reasons, said the “kidnappers have resorted to torturing the Commissioner to press home their demand”.

The source said they called and placed their phone on speaker so that the beating of the Commissioner and his cries for help could be heard.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that several gunmen stormed Abo’s residence in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area on September 24, 2023 around 8pm.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the kidnappers came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house, including the Commissioner’s wife and children, to lie face down before they took away the victim.

The witnesses said the abductors compelled Abo to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles and sped away.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in his reaction, strongly condemned the abduction and directed security operatives to ensure the safe release of his Commissioner.

However, when asked if the kidnappers have made contact with either the family or government, the spokesperson, Benue State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Sewuese Anene, simply said: “Investigation is ongoing.”