NYG 2023: Anambra wins female 4x100m gold, 200m silver

The team of Chiamaka Nwankwo, Lucy Nwankwo, Oluebube Ezechukwu and Adaeze Eze from Anambra State sent the ecstatic crowd at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State into a frenzy when they dominated and won the 4×100 female relay final on Friday.

The quartet finished the race in 47.80 seconds to win the gold medal in the event held in the Delta State capital.

In the 200m final, Lucy dropped a place to win the silver in 24.88 seconds, while Ezechukwu finished third after ending the race in 25.11 seconds to win the bronze.

With these victories, Anambra State now has a total of 14 medals, including six gold, five silver and three bronze.

Anambra State will compete in the 100m final scheduled for Saturday before the closing ceremony.