President Tinubu returns to Nigeria one week after UNGA

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Daily Trust is reporting.

There had been concerns over the whereabouts of Tinubu following his failure to return to the country with his team.

Those who accompanied him on the trip to the UN Headquarters in New York, United States of America included his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Also Read:

However, Daily Trust did not provide further details on the arrival of the President in the country.