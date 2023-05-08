NigeriaDecides: Adeboye speaks, declares Nigeria will prosper under Tinubu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has assured that Nigeria will prosper under the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said Tinubu can fix Nigeria with God’s help, urging the President-Elect to fulfill Nigerians’ dream of a new nation.

Adeboye, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, spoke at the monthly Thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

“Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.

“Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands” Adeboye restated.

Tinubu is expected to be inaugurated on May 29 as President .