NFF constitute Nigeria Premier Football League board

828 828

The Nigeria Football Federation has constituted the board of the Nigeria Premier Football League with a former Chairman of the Interim Management Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, as chairman.

The list of the NPFL Board members was released by the NFF in a statement it issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Elegbeleye, a former Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Youth and Sports and also exDirector-General of the National Sports Commission, headed the IMC that brilliantly executed the last NPFL season and the Super 6, drawing high praise from the NFF and other stakeholders in general.

ALSO READ:

With Elegbeleye on the new NPFL Board are Mallam Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu (Member), Poubeni Ogun (Member), Daniel Amokachi (Member), Dr. Okey Kpalukwu (Member), Mallam Suleiman Umar (Member) and Dominic Iorfa (Member).

The Secretary/Legal Adviser is Danlami Ibrahim, while the Chief Operating Officer is Prince Davidson Owumi.

The new NPFL board has a two-year tenure, same as the boards of the Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and Nigeria Nation-Wide League One that were inaugurated on Monday.