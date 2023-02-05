NDLEA seizes more than two tons of drugs in eight states

NDLEA seized more than two tons of drugs in its latest raids in Bauchi, Delta, Gombe, Ogun, Kano, Ondo, Niger and Kogi.

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that a suspect, Clement Ekweozor was nabbed at Rafin Zurfi area of the Bauchi State capital with 28,088 pills of tramadol and other psychoactive substances.

He added that 12,000 capsules of the same drugs were recovered from four other suspects.

NDLEA operatives apprehended the suspects in a bus intercepted at Koka Junction, Asaba, on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Babafemi stated also that NDLEA operatives arrested one Sani Isah (40) a secondary school teacher, at Jekadefari area of Gombe State on Thursday, Jan. 2 for dealing in a new psychoactive substance, “Akuskura’’.

NDLEA operatives recovered 2,198 bottles of the substance concealed in six bags from the school teacher who claimed to have started the illicit business since 2018.

Babafemi stated also that 190kgs of Indian hemp were recovered from a dealer, Emmanuel Ibrahim at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta following credible intelligence reports.

He added that three suspects, Mohammed Alasan, Yusif Musa and Musa Musa were arrested at Maidile area of Kano with 2,400 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

“A dealer, Bako Ibrahim, 55, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sharada area of Kano with 420 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 282kgs.

“Another dealer in Indian hemp, Akeem Azeez, 39, was nabbed with 612kg of the substance in Akure.

“In a follow-up operation NDLEA operatives in Kogi have in their custody a suspect, Michael Ikechukwu Ofili (30)

“This is over the interception of his consignment of 106,800 pills of tramadol sent to him from Onitsha, Anambra, on the Okene-Lokoja Highway,’’ he stated.