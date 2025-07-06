NDDC empowers Niger Delta youths with technical skills

The Niger Delta Development Commission has launched a comprehensive technical skills acquisition programme to equip participants with practical in-demand skills.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the programme in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stated that it aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the efforts to address youth unemployment and restiveness in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, described the programme as “development in action.”

He stated, “Every enduring legacy begins with a foundation. What we are doing today is laying down the skills, vision, and effort to build the Niger Delta of our dreams. These trainings are not just routine empowerment but strategic investments in human capital. When we teach scaffolding, we are not just building structures; we are raising futures. When we teach pipe coating and fitting, we are sealing the lips of unemployment and poverty.”

Ogbuku emphasised that skills, such as pipe fitting, sandblasting, scaffolding, and forklifting, were essential and marketable in sectors like construction, oil and gas, and industrial services, both locally and internationally. He urged participants to be disciplined and fully committed, noting that the skills they acquire are “permanent assets” that will empower them for life.

In her remarks, the Director, Commercial and Industrial Development, Barr. Lyna Okara reaffirmed the NDDC’s commitment to building a capable and employable youth population. “This training will equip you with knowledge, experience, and employable or self-employment skills, thereby contributing to your personal growth and a sustainable regional economy,” she said.

Also Read:

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Thompson Best Nigeria Limited, the lead consultant for the programme, Blessing Olodiama, described the training as timely and relevant in today’s skill-driven world. She encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunity. “NDDC has invested so much in each of you. Pay attention to the training rules, stay focused, and avoid distractions. What you gain today will determine your tomorrow,” she advised.

Post Views: 17