NDDC donates relief materials to communities in Bayelsa

The Niger Delta Development Commission has donated relief materials to Otuasega and Oruma communities in Bayelsa State in fulfilment of its mandate to respond to the needs of the people of the Niger Delta region,

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, noted that the distribution of palliatives demonstrates the commission’s resolve to align its social interventions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Education, Health, and Social Services, Chioma Nwakwe stated: “Just recently, the NDDC flagged off its 2025 Free Medical Mission in the Niger Delta. The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was here to commission the remodelled Otuasega Cottage Hospital and School. Items such as chairs, desks, and U-Lesson tabs were donated to Otuasega school. With the support of the First Lady, we are here once again to donate relief materials to Otuasega people.

“We are committed to alleviating the plight of the people by supporting vulnerable communities. This distribution is not limited to Otuasega and Oruma communities. This donation is done in partnership with an indigenous non-governmental organisation, Ednest Egerue Foundation.”

The Founder of the Ednest Egerue Foundation, Susan Ibiama, commended the NDDC for the roles it was playing in bringing succour and relief to the people of the Niger Delta region. “I thank the NDDC for the opportunity to partner with them to assist troubled communities. This flood resulted in significant economic losses for these communities. This intervention is laudable,” she said.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the Otuasega community, the Vice Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Innocent Abbey, acknowledged the Commission’s contributions to the development of the community. He highlighted completed projects, including the construction of a modern school, hospital, and lodge for youth corps members, as well as the ongoing provision of food items and relief materials.

“We are grateful to the NDDC for remembering our people at this difficult time. These items will go a long way in easing the burden on our people,” he said.

The Secretary of the Ngbiama-Oruma Community, Akaribo Lamanya, lauded the present board of NDDC, pledging that the relief materials would be distributed equitably among the people.

