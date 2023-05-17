Navy impounds truck, barge laden with stolen crude oil in Delta

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS DELTA, has impounded a sewage disposal truck and a barge, MV Amangwu, at Okpaka Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Commander of NNS DELTA, Commodore Chindo Yahaya, made this known when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday.

At the briefing in Warri area of Delta State, the Commander said that the barge and truck were laden with products suspected to be stolen crude oil.

Yahaya, who was represented at the briefing by the NNS DELTA Base Operations Officer, Commander Samuel Musa, said that four suspects were arrested.

The Commander added that the joint operation was conducted with the Joint Task Force, Sector 1 Headquarters, Effurun, Delta State following credible intelligence.

He said: “On Friday, May 12, 2023 at about 4:45pm, NNS DELTA anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team on joint operations with troops of Sector 1 Headquarters acting on intelligence report arrested a sewage disposal truck around Okpaka area in Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

“The truck was laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil.

“The truck driver abandoned the truck and fled.

“However, intelligence source revealed that the stolen crude oil was to be delivered to storage tanks at Mawe Services Environmental Solutions in the same Okpaka area.”

The Naval Officer said that a patrol team visited the area and discovered two storage tanks with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil.

Yahaya said that investigation further revealed that the stolen crude oil was loaded from a barge, Motor Vessel, Amangwu at Tantan Company Yard in the same Okpaka area.

The Navy Commodore explained further that the patrol team visited the yard and discovered the Barge laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil on board.

He said that four operators found in the yard were apprehended and transferred to a detention facility at Sector 1 for investigation and further action.

Yahaya urged the members of the public to discountenance claims by some organisations to have effected the arrest of the truck and the barge.

He pointed out that it was operatives of the NNS DELTA in conjunction with JTF, Sector 1, Headquarters, Effurun that made the arrest.

Yahaya warned those who indulge in crude oil theft and other forms of criminalities in the maritime space to desist henceforth.

He assured that the NNS DELTA would not rest on its oars in apprehending criminal elements in her areas of responsibility.

