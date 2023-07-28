Nasarawa, NGOs take hepatitis sensitisation, free testing, to rural communities

828 828

Nasarawa State Ministry of Health in collaboration with some Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) Friday, embarked on sensitisation, free testing for Hepatitis B and C in Shabu community, Lafia Local Government Area.

The Director, Public Health in the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Adamu, said the exercise was in commemoration of the 2023 World Hepatitis Day, aimed at eliminating the viral infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) sets aside July 28 of every year as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness about viral hepatitis.

Adamu, represented by Dr Liman Mohammed, Deputy Director, Public Health in the ministry, said hepatitis is a viral infection that affects the liver, with the most deadly being hepatitis B and C.

He explained that while hepatitis C is treatable, hepatitis B is vaccine preventable.

“Hepatitis B and C infections are silent epidemics. These viral infections are cancer causing but since infected individuals do not show any symptoms until it’s too late, most infections go unnoticed,” he said.

The Director said that the disease spread basically through bodily fluids and prevention remained the best way to curb the transmission, hence the need for the sensitisation.

He pointed out that the prevalent rate for the disease in the state was worrisome and above the national prevalent rate.

According to him, the prevalent rates for hepatitis B and C are 13 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, as against the national prevalence rate of 3.2 per cent for hepatitis B and 1.1 per cent for hepatitis C.

Executive Director, Beacon Youth Initiative, one of the partnering NGOs for the exercise, Envoh Okolo, said the theme for the 2023 commemoration is “We Are Not Waiting’’.

Okolo said that the call was to accelerate elimination efforts of viral hepatitis.

He added that there was an urgent need for testing for all, vaccination for negative results and treatment for those infected with hepatitis C.

“That is why today, we are offering free testing and hepatitis B vaccine to more than 500 people in the Shabu community,” he said.

Alhaji. Mahmood Bwallah II, the Sangarin of Shabu, appreciated the Ministry and its partners for the hepatitis sensitisation .

“This is a welcome development because I have always insisted that our people should go for tests.

“Knowing your status regarding hepatitis will go halfway to solving the problem, knowing your status will determine the kind of treatment you will seek.

“This exercise is so important to us and that is why you can see our districts and village heads all gathered here.

“It is an opportunity for us to be armed with information and spread the message to our people to get tested and treated given the dangerous nature of hepatitis,” he added.