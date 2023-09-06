Naira slightly gains at investors, exporters window

The naira on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar as it exchanged at N744.97 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The naira gained 0.39 percent compared to the N747.87 it exchanged for the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N774.99 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.83 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N744.97.

The naira sold for as low as N588 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $63.60 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.