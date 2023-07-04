Naira gains against Dollar by 3.61%

828 828

The Naira on Monday appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N741.50 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira gained by 3.61 per cent when compared with N769.25 for which it exchanged for the dollar at the close of business on June 30.

The open indicative rate closed at N760.39 to one dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N792 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N741.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N696.37 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $88.68 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.