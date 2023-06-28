Naira drops further at investors, exporters window

The Naira on Tuesday dropped further, exchanging for N763 against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

It depreciated by 0.67% when compared with N768.17 for which it exchanged for at the close of business on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N760.50 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N841 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading, before settling at N763.

The Naira sold for as low as 467 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N245.65 million was traded at the official investors and exporters window on Tuesday.