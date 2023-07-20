Naira drops 6.83% at Investors, Exporters window

828 828

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N793.70 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Naira decreased by 6.83 per cent when compared with N742.93 for which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N778.07 to the dollar on Wednesday.

A spot exchange rate of N853 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N793.70.

The naira sold for as low as N699.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of $87.19 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Wednesday.