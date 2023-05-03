Mr Macaroni cries like a baby as celebrity friends surprise him with party for 30th birthday

In a series of videos reposted on Mr Macaroni’s Instagram stories, it showed the moment he arrived at his party venue and how a large crowd of friends and well-wishers trooped outside to receive him and scream ‘happy birthday



From the videos, it was clear that the film star already realised what was happening as soon as he got to the venue. The event centre was decorated with balloons and a series of photos of the celebrant as well as posters showing that it was his 30th birthday.



More videos from the event showed Mr Macaroni crying hard like a baby as more friends and well-wishers continued to show him love. He was obviously in awe of the great lengths his loved ones had gone to make his milestone age celebration a special one



Some of the celebrities who graced the occasion include Lateef Adedimeji, Bovi, VJ Adams, Kiekie, Timi Agbaje, Broda Shaggi, Jide Awobona, Harmonie