Mike Tyson to train Francis Ngannou for Fury fight

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has sought the help of Mike Tyson as the former prepares for his boxing debut against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Ngannou’s 10-round bout against Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is scheduled for October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“It’s no secret I back Ngannou 100 percent in this face-off of champions,” Tyson said Thursday in a prepared statement.

“He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring.

“He isn’t a combat novice; he is a world champion. He knows how to compete when the bell rings, but the key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knockout blow. We’re here to win.”

Ngannou, 36, is no longer associated with UFC after the two sides failed to extend his contract in January.

He had no qualms about bringing the “Baddest Man on the Planet” into the fold, however.

“Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season,” Ngannou said. “Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super fight.”

Born in Cameroon and now fighting out of Las Vegas, Fury is part of the Professional Fighters League.