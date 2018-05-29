Messi: Eagles tie will be tough in Russia 

Speaking on the Argentines chance in Russia, the Barcelona striker said they must be in the right frame of mind against Nigeria.

Former World footballer of the year, Lionel Messi, believes the Super Eagles will be a hard but to crack when both sides squares up at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to him: “We have to take it match by match. Starting off with a win is important because it’ll then make us calmer. It’s not an easy group. And it always costs us when we play Nigeria.

“There’s a big challenge coming up for me personally as well as the group. For the country in general, their dream is the same as ours. It’s a beautiful responsibility to be able to represent the entire country at the World Cup.

“We have time to work and we need it. We have to go in there with calmness and send out a message that we will be the best in the world because that is not the case. We are not the best in the world, let’s be realistic. And with that humility, we have to go look for that dream.

“We have players to be able to dream. It’s important to start off with a win to build confidence. We don’t have an easy group.”