Max Verstappen battles to record-breaking Italian Grand Prix win

Max Verstappen has won Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, prevailing for the 10th successive time in Formula 1 and breaking Sebastian Vettel’s 10-year record.

The Red Bull driver already holds what is almost an unassailable lead at the top of the standings, a consequence of his team’s dominance during 2023.

As a result of Carlos Sainz Jr claiming pole in qualifying, the Dutchman had to work for his triumph at Monza, initially being repelled by the straight-line speed of the Ferrari during the opening stages.

However, once he was able to overtake the Spaniard on lap 15, Verstappen produced a professional display to edge a step closer to a third world title.

Sergio Perez backed up his teammate’s display by moving from fifth off the grid to claim second towards the end of the race, edging out Sainz and Charles Leclerc who were third and fourth respectively.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton each served five-second penalties during the race but the British pair finished in fifth and sixth place.

Alex Albon was a respectable seventh in the Williams after another impressive drive, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas completing the top 10.

Verstappen now sits a massive 145 points clear in the title race, with Perez 49 points ahead of Alonso who still holds onto third despite failing to back up his early-season consistency.