Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta Platforms Inc. has undergone surgery to repair a torn knee ligament.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, Zuckerberg said he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a mixed martial arts (MMA) session.

The 39-year-old also shared a series of photos showing him in a hospital bed.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” his post on Instagram reads.

Zuckerberg took up MMA during the pandemic. From that time, his involvement has moved past casual, having built an octagonal fighting ring in his backyard.

In May, Zuckerberg took part in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament and also won gold and silver medals.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He also shared some pictures of him competing and winning the tournament.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a predominantly ground-based martial art, using the principles of leverage, angles, pressure and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a non-violent submission of one’s opponent.