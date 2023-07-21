Manchester United capture Cameroon’s Andre Onana

828 828

Manchester United have announced the arrival of Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan on a five-year contract.

The 20-time English champions have been in the market for a new number one since it was confirmed that David De Gea would not be returning to Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract.

Man United had initially found it difficult to agree a price with Inter for Onana, who previously played under Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

However, the Premier League side settled on a fee with Inter earlier this week, which is believed to be an initial £43.8 million with another £3.4 million in potential add-ons.

Onana completed his medical with Man United on Thursday and is now travelling to the United States to link up with his new teammates for their pre-season tour.

“Andre Onana has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

The 27-year-old penned an exit message to the Inter supporters on Thursday, shortly before it was confirmed that he had completed a switch to Ten Hag’s side.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way,” the goalkeeper told the club’s official website.

“Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

Meanwhile, Man United’s football director John Murtough said: “Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality.

“Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad.

“He is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years.”

Onana, who kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances for Inter during the 2022-23 campaign, could potentially make his Man United debut against Arsenal on Saturday evening.