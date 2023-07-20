Manchester City accept bid from Al Ahli for Mahrez

828 828

Manchester City have accepted a bid worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million) for Riyad Mahrez from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

The 32-year-old Algeria international has consequently been given permission to miss the treble winners’ pre-season tour of Asia.

Mahrez is now set to discuss terms ahead of a potential move to the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League outfit.

Reports have suggested he has been offered a three-year contract.

The former Leicester City winger was not included in the 25-man Manchester City squad due to leave for Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

Mahrez had two years remaining on a contract which he extended last summer but had reportedly been frustrated with a lack of game time in the treble-winning 2022/2023 campaign.

He made just 22 English Premier League (EPL) starts last term and was an unused substitute in the final matches of both the English FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The Algerian joined Manchester City in a 60-million pounds deal from Leicester City in 2018, having helped the Foxes to win the EPL two years previously.

He went on to win the title four more times with Pep Guardiola’s side.

dpa/NAN.