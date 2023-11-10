Man jailed one year for stealing refrigerator parts

An Area Court in Jos has sentenced a 20 year-old unemployed man, Bulus Sunday, to one year imprisonment without an option of fine for stealing refrigerator parts.

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, Friday sentenced Sunday after he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on September 7, at the “A” police station by one Pandong Demi the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the house and stole some refrigerator panel, chiller panel and copper wires before he was caught by the security guard.

Gokwat said that the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code.