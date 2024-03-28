Man in police net for allegedly beating wife to death in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a man (name withheld) for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife to death over an undisclosed matter.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that one Destiny, who claimed to be the son of Patience Johnson (now deceased), reported the case to the Elere Police Division on Tuesday.

He said that Destiny reported that on Monday, at about 1.40pm, he received a distress call that his mother’s husband (name withheld) allegedly beat her and inflicted injuries on her, leading to her vomiting blood.

The command’s image maker said that Destiny stated that he rushed to see his mother early in the morning on Tuesday but did not meet her husband at home.

“Destiny subsequently rushed his mother to Orile-Agege General Hospital, where she was admitted for medical treatment, but the mother’s husband was later arrested and detained.

“Unfortunately, at about 7.50 am on Thursday when the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Smith Olanrewaju, visited the hospital to check the victim, the doctor on duty informed him that the woman gave up the ghost at about 6.00 am on Thursday.

“The corpse will be evacuated to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy, while investigations into the matter are ongoing,” he said.