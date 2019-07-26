A 28-year-old man, Moses Okechukwu, on Friday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Okechukwu, whose address is not provided, faces a three-count charge of rape, sexual assault and trying to escape arrest, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 15, at No. 2, Chukwuma Close, Jakande, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

Nkem said that Okechukwu unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent.

He said: “The defendant forcefully penetrated the girl’s private part without her consent.

“He also assaulted one Chukwuemeka Okereke while trying to escape arrest.’’

Ikem said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 258 and 170 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 28, for hearing.