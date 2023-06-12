Man City stars return to Manchester

Manchester City’s bleary-eyed Treble-winning heroes have touched back down in the UK following their 12-hour party trip to Ibiza.



Erling Haaland and co were pictured leaving their flight at Manchester airport on Monday with the players back in time for their trophy parade.



Jack Grealish was seen wearing the same shirt he had on the night before as he departed the plane – with the party set to continue back on English shores.



Their return to Manchester comes after a number of City’s players reserved a whole floor of the luxury Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel for their lightning trip to the party island.



Mail Sport revealed the whistlestop 12-hour Ibiza visit on Monday morning as City’s stars celebrated their Treble triumph.



Haaland and Grealish are said to have been among a large group of the treble-winning soccer stars who chartered a private jet from Manchester to Ibiza on Sunday evening shortly after touching down in the UK from Istanbul after their Champions League win.



But City’s visit might be a little awkward for Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez, who has been staying at the same resort.



Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Stefan Ortega are known to have stayed in Britain and were pictured going out for a dinner with City staff at Chinese restaurant Tattu in Manchester on Sunday night.



Those who flew to Ibiza will have to be back in Manchester by Monday evening with Pep Guardiola’s squad set to parade their three trophies to fans on an open-top bus.



Reports in Spain said the players that flew to Ibiza chose the adults-only Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel in the resort of Playa d’en Bossa.



It is considered to have one of the most famous beach dance clubs and can cater for 7,000 revellers.