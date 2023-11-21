Man 34, rapes woman, 90, in aged care home

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a 90-year-old woman in an aged care home in the town of Bateau Bay, 100km north of Sydney in Australia.

The Australian Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing the police.

The report said that the suspect entered an old people’s home in the east coast holiday town and attacked the woman in the early hours of November 15.

The head of the sex crimes unit, Jayne Doherty, said the “horrendous” act of attacking a defenceless old lady in the safety of her home in this way was unthinkable.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was traumatised, Doherty said, adding that the woman is being cared for by her family and medical staff at a hospital.

The suspected attacker was later arrested in a nearby town on November 20.