Makinde appoints DG Mineral Development Agency, more media aides

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of the immediate past Commissioner for the Environment, Abiodun Oni, as the Director-General of the Mineral Development Agency of Oyo State and Executive Chairman of the Pacesetter Mineral Development Company.

This was just as Governor Makinde approved the appointments of four more media aides.

In a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, Makinde said Olorundare Olamide Wilson has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant on New Media, while Oluwadare Daniel Aleshinloye was reappointed as Special Assistant on Photography.

The duo of Timilehin Olubiyi and Mobolaji Dada have been appointed as Special Assistant (New Media I) and Special Assistant (New Media II) respectively.

Governor Makinde congratulated the new appointees, charging them to see their appointments as a call to service and to discharge their duties with loyalty, dedication and diligence.