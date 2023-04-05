Luis Enrique arrives in London for Chelsea talks

Luis Enrique is reportedly in London, with the Spaniard set to hold talks with Chelsea over the managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made the decision to sack Graham Potter, who only arrived in September, as head coach following last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Bruno Saltor is currently in charge of Chelsea on a temporary basis, with the Spaniard overseeing Tuesday’s goalless draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Julian Nagelsmann, who recently lost his job at Bayern Munich, continues to be heavily linked with the position in London, while there have also been claims that Frank Lampard could return to the club on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

The talk surrounding Enrique has gathered pace over the last 24 hours, though, with the former Barcelona and Spain head coach seemingly emerging as a genuine option.

According to Jigantes FC, Enrique has arrived in London with his representative to hold talks with the Premier League giants over becoming Potter’s replacement.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his official Twitter account, meanwhile, that the Spaniard is ‘100% keen’ on the role, although Nagelsmann is still the favourite for the position.

Enrique has allegedly set out three conditions that he would want to be met in order to become Chelsea’s new manager.

The 52-year-old would reportedly want to be guaranteed time to make his mark at Stamford Bridge, in addition to being able to reduce the squad size at the club and bring in a number of his own targets this summer.

Enrique has been without a job since leaving Spain following their disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign.

A recent report claimed that Manchester City viewed Enrique as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola, but he would have to be prepared to wait for the job to open at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the experienced manager, who recently opened the door to a move to the Premier League.

“I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work,” Enrique told La Ser Gijon last week. “I wouldn’t go to any team but to one that could do important things, which greatly reduces the number. I don’t put my hopes up, really, because there are many candidates.”

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table, some 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, head of Saturday’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.