League: Enugu Football Club, Purple Krown beat Great Achievers

Purple Krown Football Academy of New Layout, Enugu, Thursday defeated Great Achievers FC of Emene 3-1 in ongoing Enugu State Football League.

At the match played in Rangers FC training pitch, Liberty Estate Enugu, Kasiemobi Udeh opened the scoring for Purple Krown in the 4th minute.

Christian Nlul made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute and Sunday Oshime reduced the tally for Great Achievers in the 44th minute before the break.

Chgozie Ogbodo sealed the win for Purple Krown in 85th minute as he lobbed the ball over the Achievers goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

In the first match of the day, played at the same venue, Young Lions FC of Oji River pipped Disdevt in Afrik from dependent Layout 1-0.

In the post-match, Purple Know coach Reginald Ugochukwu said the players played well and to instruction and expects more wins to come as the league progresses.

“Though we won the match against Achievers, we still have a lot to do to continue growing in the competition as each game comes with its tactics.

“My target was not mainly to win the trophy but to exploit the players but if the opportunity of being the champions presented itself, we will grab it with both hands,” Ugochukwu said.