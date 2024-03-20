Lagos unveils hotlines to report misbehaving officials

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced dedicated phone hotlines to facilitate feedback and complaints regarding the activities of the ministry and its officials.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, revealed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Osiyemi said: “Recognising the importance of fostering transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governance, the phone numbers will provide citizens with a direct channel to express their concerns, report grievances.

Also Read:

“It is also a means to provide valuable feedback on transportation-related matters.”

He also urged members of the public to use this service responsibly by providing accurate information and details when lodging complaints or sharing feedback.

He assured the public of its commitment to addressing all inquiries and complaints promptly and effectively.

Osiyemi added: “The hotline numbers for lodging complaints and providing feedback are as follows: 09020009000 or 09020004000.”