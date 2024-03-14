Lagos moves to regulate management of traffic around event centres

As part of efforts to ensure seamless traffic situations and public safety, the Lagos State Government has declared to make it mandatory for all event planners and club operators to include state traffic managers in their plans henceforth.

According to the government, the measure was aimed at checking the traffic indiscipline and excesses of operators.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa; and Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, disclosed this on Wednesday during a special stakeholders’ parley on transportation safety around event centres, clubs and places of gathering in the state.

Also, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, and Director Operations, LASTMA, Peter Gbejemede, among other senior government officials and stakeholders attended the event.

Speaking on the development, Giwa explained that traffic management and control have become a major concern for the government as a result of the loss of man hours due to road congestion created around event centres, clubs and places of public gathering in any part of the state.

He said: “There is a pressing need to address the challenges surrounding traffic management around event centres, clubs and places of gathering within the state.

“We aim to collaboratively formulate measures that will ensure smooth and efficient management of traffic, while also minimising inconveniences for road users.”

According to Giwa, the activities around event centres, clubs and others often cause traffic congestion due to the high vehicular density on Lagos roads as well as poor planning and management by owners of the facilities.

He stated further that it does not only increase man-hour losses on the road for motorists but also increases financial losses that are often incurred by residents of the community and other road users in the state.

He added: “What we are doing today is calling all stakeholders to discuss prosperity because when you believe that your event centre or club is generating money for you but due to traffic congestion around it, which is often due to some factors, the reality is that you are losing money because when people cannot get into your facility, they may turn back.

“Aside from that, you are causing others, especially motorists that rely on the road to link their destinations, to also suffer unexpected losses.

“So, to address this, we have called this discussion to fashion out the best solution that will work for the state.

“We understand that they are the business owners who have better knowledge of the industry.

“Part of the suggestions is that besides working with government officials, they will either train their staff on a better parking system to avoid gridlock around their facilities.

“This is to ensure that they maximise the space that they have and work with LASTMA to prevent gridlock on the major roads.

“For us, it is all about law and order.

“We all have to ensure that the state works for everyone.

“Therefore, we are working at ensuring that management will henceforth work with government officials by making available their work and traffic plans to LASTMA for effective traffic management.

“This is still on the drawing board but that is our destination point to work together on traffic management during public events.”

On his part, Mojola said: “This is a collaboration that will go a long way in reducing traffic congestion drastically as well as enhancing safety on our roads henceforth.

“We are fully ready to work with the management of these event centres as part of measures achieving the first pillar of THEMES’ plus developmental agenda, which is transport and traffic management.”

“That is why we are carrying the stakeholders along so that we can be on the same page.

“The main target here is to make it work.

“Otherwise, strict enforcement would have been employed.”

In his contribution based on observations from stakeholders on the attitudinal pattern of LASTMA officials, Bakare-Oki disclosed plans to launch an official complaints website next week, where members of the public can channel their complaints to any erring officer for investigation and appropriate action.

He said: “As a matter of fact, we are launching the LASTMA complaint centre line, a toll-free number, on 007 next week for enhanced communication feedback.

“The contact hotlines are: 08129928503, 08129928515, while WhatsApp contact only is: 08129928597.

“Social media at X handle, formerly Twitter, is: Follow Lastma, and ekolastma to access us on Facebook.”

Most of the participants commended the state government for the initiative, which they described as “a welcome development,” and promised to work in collaboration with the government to achieve its aims.

In his remarks, the President, Association of Event Center Owners, Adetola Akinola, said: “It is a fantastic initiative.

“I will often say that taking decisions without considering all stakeholders would not work, but I must commend the state government, especially the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, for the initiative.

“It is a good idea that they are reaching out to us.

“But, as I commend them, there are still other stakeholders that need to be included in subsequent meetings to discuss issues.

“We are responsible people, and we believe in the ideology behind ensuring that Lagos must work for everyone.

“We are happy to work with the government to ensure that it works.

“We do business in Lagos, and it is our desire that the state work.”

At the end of the deliberation, the parties agreed that traffic management around event centres and others was often a major issue that needed all stakeholders’ collaboration to find a workable solution that would ease vehicular movements before, during and after parties and other events at various venues.

The agenda at the parley included: Presentation of existing challenges in traffic management around event centres and places of gathering; Discussions on the proposed rules and guidelines for engaging LASTMA prior to events and training programmes for designated staff of event centres on effective traffic management, among others.