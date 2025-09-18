Lagos Fire: Tinubu condoles with families, FIRS, UBA over loss of lives

President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and tUnited Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc over Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the statement on Wednesday, President Tinubu extended his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, FIRS, UBA, and particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

The President commended the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service, first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention, noting their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

Tinubu advised more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future.

He prayed that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.

