Breaking: Six more victims confirmed dead in Afriland Towers fire

Six additional deaths have been confirmed following the fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

The victims, according to available information, were employees of United Capital, a financial and investment services firm occupying the 3rd and 4th floors of the tower.

The confirmation comes just hours after the Federal Inland Revenue Service announced that four of its staff members also died in the incident on Wednesday evening.

Emergency responders had earlier confirmed rescuing several occupants after the fire, which was believed to have been triggered by an inverter explosion.

While officials have yet to release an official casualty figure, eyewitnesses and internal company sources insist that “not everyone made it out alive.”

In a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Thursday morning, United Capital – Part of Heirs Holding owned by Tony Elumelu, the Chairman and Founder of UBA – confirmed it lost six members of staff to the tragedy.

Also Read:

This takes the confirmed number of deaths from the Afriland Towers fire tragedy to 10.

“It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

“Our departed colleagues were an integral part of our company and family. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

“We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers, as well as provide all the support we can to them during this most difficult time.

“We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity.

“We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” the company said.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']