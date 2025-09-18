Breaking; Lagos directs immediate suspension of reclamation projects with or without approval, drainage clearance

The Lagos State Government on Thursday directed the immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state with or without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval and drainage clearance.

The directive was given in a statement personally signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to Wahab, all approved Reclamation Projects across the State must be submitted for proper Documentation and Monitoring, while all ongoing and intending ones must be subjected to the EIA process with the issuance of Approval and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

In his words: “Failure to comply with this directive within the next 7 DAYS will leave the Ministry with no other option than to deploy appropriate machineries to decommission the reclaimed sites including excavation and removal of fill and reconnecting of already blocked water channels on the Lagoon amongst others.”

He also warned that the State Government will effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved and or are found on the site of such illegality after the expiration of the seven days warning.

He expressed grave concern about the proliferation of reclamation activities on Wetlands, Floodplains and the Lagoons across the State.

Wahab identified locations where such acts are prevalent to include Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, other parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Ikorodu, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ojo and Badagry axis without the consideration of the adverse impacts on the environment and wellbeing and safety of the good people of the state.

The Commissioner stressed that the indiscriminate reclamation projects are being executed without requisite EIA Approvals and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

According to him: “While reclamation may provide space for Housing and Infrastructure redevelopment, it also poses significant Environmental and Social risks including increased vulnerability to flooding, coastal erosion, disruption of livelihood (especially fishing), loss of wetlands and biodiversity, constriction of the Lagoons and their capacity, impairment of water quality amongst others.”

He was of the opinion that with the low-lying topography of Lagos State and its fragile ecosystem, the State Government cannot afford to allow this indiscriminate reclamation of the Lagoons, Wetlands and floodplains to continue unabated.

