Lagos Fatal Crash: FRSC Corps Marshal speaks

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu, has advised vehicle owners and operators to ensure routine and regular vehicle maintenance to prevent accidents.

This was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem.

In the statement on Sunday, Biu specifically enjoined fleet and other commercial vehicle operators as well as private vehicle owners to accord vehicle maintenance a major priority.

He said it was necessary to check vehicles before plying the road so as to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from mechanical deficiencies in vehicles.

He said the caution came following a fatal crash that occurred at World Oil, OPIC on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos State on April 23 at 10:45am.

He added that the lone crash involved a White Mazda Bus with registration numbers BDG993YG.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 22 people were involved, comprising of seven male adults, eight female adults, four male children, and three female children.

Out of this number, 14 people got injured: four male adults, five female adults, two male children and three female children.

In all, a total of seven people were killed comprising of two male adults, three female adults and two male children.

The main cause of the crash was attributed to break failure, which resulted to loss of control.

The Corps Marshal said that men of the Nigeria Police Force and FRSC rescue team collaborated in the operation.

Biu added that the injured persons were rescued to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Old toll gate, while the dead bodies were deposited at the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital mortuary in Sagamu, Ogun State.