Lagos agog as GOtv Boxing Night 27 holds today

Lagos is agog as the 27th edition of Africa’s biggest boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night, holds today at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The show, which is a special combo of music and boxing, will feature six international and local boxing bouts.

There will also be music performances by Nigerian Afrobeats artists.

In the biggest bout of the night, undefeated West African Boxing Union featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, will trade punches with Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines for the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental featherweight title.

Line up of artists for the show include Ruger, Pheelz, 9ice, Chinko Ekun and internationally recognised DJ Xclusive.

Organised by FlyKite Productions, the festival will also stage a national super lightweight duel between Bartholomew Abuchi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla; national super featherweight challenge between Idris Aloma and Michael Adesodun; as well as a national bantamweight face-off between Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim and Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke.

In the two other bouts, graduate boxer, Sikiru “Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, will square up with Sodiq Oyakojo in a super featherweight challenge contest, while female ring artists, Sofiat Lateef and Abosede Akinsanya, will clash in a national middleweight challenge bout.

Sponsored by GOtv and supported by Supa Komando, GOtv Boxing Night 27 will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv Channel 34.





