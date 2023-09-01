Lagbaja in Maiduguri, hails troops on operational successes

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has hailed troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai in the North East Theatre of Operations, for the operational successes so far achieved.

Lagbaja gave the commendation on his arrival in Maiduguri, Friday on an operational tour to assess the security situation and reinvigorate ongoing Counter terrorism counter insurgency operations being conducted by the troops.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Friday.

Nwachukwu said the COAS was briefed by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Golden Chibuisi on the current security situation of the North East, ongoing operational activities to clear terrorists from their enclaves in the Lake Chad region and the Mandara mountains as well as the challenges of the outfit.

The COAS observed that new trends had been noticed in the activities of the terrorists, adding that they were now reverting to abduction for ransom, pillaging for logistics and attacking civilians with Improvised Explosive Devices ( IED).

ALSO READ:

He assured that combat enablers would be provided to support ongoing operations to further ensure more pronounced stability in the region.

“We will continue to bring you updates as the COAS continues his operational tour of the North East Theatre of Operations,” he said. NAN

END