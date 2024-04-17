Kogi Governor visits Yahaya Bello amidst EFCC siege

The incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has visited the embattled former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, amidst a heavy security crackdown on the latter’s Abuja home.

Ododo arrived at Bello’s residence at about 2:30 pm Wednesday.

He came alongside several security operatives and youth supporters protesting against the siege to the former governor’s home.

Our correspondent, who visited the residence Wednesday afternoon, observed the heavy presence of armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, policemen, operatives of the Department of State Security, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Yahaya Bello’s private security team.

EFCC operatives had on Wednesday morning stormed Bello’s Abuja home located in Wuse Zone 4, Federal Capital Territory.

Photographs seen by our correspondent on Wednesday show some armed EFCC personnel laying siege to the ex-governor’s home on Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

As of press time, our correspondent could not independently confirm the reason behind the siege on Bello’s home as the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, did not respond to inquiries concerning the development.

However, the EFCC had earlier dragged Yahaya Bello, his nephew Ali, one Dauda Sulaiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in an amended charge in March 2024 over an alleged N84bn money laundering.