Kogi 2023: Adamu hosts, congratulates APC governorship candidate, Ododo

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has congratulated Ahmed Usman-Ododo, the party’s Governorship Candidate for Kogi 2023 election.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Onogwu Mohammed in Lokoja Wednesday, said Adamu received the candidate at the APC secretariat in Abuja Wednesday.

The statement said that the APC Chairman warmly received Ododo, who visited the party’s secretariat, accompanied by the Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The statement said Adamu, who congratulated Ododo over his victory, expressed delight at the party’s prospects for success in the November 11 gubernatorial election in the North Central State.

The statement said Ododo promised not to disappoint the party and the people of Kogi if elected as governor of the state.

“The APC candidate promised to build on the legacies and achievements of the current administration of Yahaya for the growth and development of the state,” the statement said.

The statement also quoted Ododo as saying: “As our National Chairman, I came purposely to thank you and the leadership of our great party for the peaceful conduct of the party’s primaries in Kogi, which I won.

“I promise to consolidate on the gains of the present administration of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, for the good of Kogites, ” he assured.

While asking for Adamu’s prayers and fatherly advice, Ododo said, “it’s our collective belief that we shall win the November 2023 gubernatorial election for our party”.

The Zamfara State Governor and Mohammed Bello Matawale’s Kogi Governorship Primary Election Committee, had on April 11, declared Ododo winner of the party’s ticket for the November 11 election.