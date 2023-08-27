Kebbi monarchy vouches for Education Minister on performance 

The Emir of Yauri in Kebbi State, Dr Zayyanu Abdullahi, has assured President Bola Tinubu that the newly appointed Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, would not disappoint Nigerians.

He stated this Saturday at a reception organised in honour of the Minister, SSG as well as six other indigenes held at Yauri Town Hall in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

The reception was organised by the Yauri Emirate Council in collaboration with Yauri Emirate Development Association to foster unity and enhance cordial relationships amongst the people of the area.

The first class traditional ruler lauded the president for appointing his subject as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that people of the emirate lack words to express their happiness.

He also appreciated Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi state for appointing Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) alongside six other illustrious sons of the emirate.

Abdullahi described the appointments as an achievement that would bring rapid growth and development of not only Yauri emirate but also the state and the nation at large.

“The recent appointments have given the emirate and its people a sense of belonging, honour and dignity.

“Now we have a minister, SSG, permanent secretary, members of the House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Commissioners.

“So, we have every reason to thank God Almighty. All we pray for is unity among all members of the emirate irrespective of ethnicity, tribe or political leaning.

“I urge you people to continue to respect your elders most especially the traditional institutions who are the custodians of our culture and tradition, and they are always at your service,” he said.

The royal father also thanked Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima as well as the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, for considering his son to be part of the cabinet.

In his remarks, Sununu thanked the emir and the entire people of Yauri emirate for organising the reception in his honour.

The minister promised never to disappoint the nation and his people, assuring that he will discharge his duties diligently towards bringing positive growth and development to the education sector and the nation at large.

Also speaking, the SSG appreciated the emir for his tireless efforts towards ensuring unity, peace and development of the emirate.

Bala-Tafida equally commended the efforts of the state governor for supporting the people of Yauri emirate in anything that would propel development of the area.

NAN reports that awards were presented to the eight new appointees, including the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Information and Culture, Buhari Wara.