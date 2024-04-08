Kanou’s brace knock Rivers United out of CAF Confederation Cup

Two goals by Abdoulaye Kanou in both halves on Sunday night in Algiers saw USM Alger knock Rivers United out of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Pride of Rivers came into the game with a slim aggregate lead.

This was after they defeated USMA 1-0 in the first leg last weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

However, Kanou’s brace scored in the 37th and 74th minutes ensured that USM Alger advanced 2-1 on aggregate.

Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup second-leg quarter-final clash between Algerian side USM Alger and Rivers United was played at the Stade du Julliet in Algiers.

The Algerians dominated the game from start to finish, controlling proceedings with 64 percent possession as against Rivers United 36 percent.

The hosts also had a total of 23 shots with 12 on target, while Rivers United were restricted to only one shot on target out of 12 at the end of a one-sided encounter.

The result meant USM Alger advanced to the semi-finals where they will meet RS Berkane of Morocco.

In other quarter-final results, Dreams Football Club will proudly fly Ghana’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup after fending off stiff competition from former champions, Stade Malien of Mali.

Following a 2-1 impressive win away from home in Mali last weekend, the Ghanaians, who are in their maiden CAF Inter-Club competition, came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw.

The result sent them through on a 3-2 aggregate to the next stage of the competition that will see them within touching distance of continental glory.

Coming into the tie at the back of a 2-1 away win, the Ghanaians were very cautious in their approach, allowing the 2009 champions to have more of the ball with the hope of catching them on the break.

The tactic almost backfired as Yoro Diaby capitalised on poor marking from the Ghanaians on a set piece to fire from close range and level the tie just before the hour mark.

The goal served as a wake-up call for the hosts as they sent numbers forward in search of the equaliser, a tactic that was duly rewarded.

This was after Sylvester Simba pounced on a loose ball that the keeper failed to handle to fire home from an acute angle to level matters and send the Ghanaians into the semi-finals.

Not only are Dreams in their first ever CAF Interclub semi-finals, but they become the first Ghanaian club in 20 years to reach the knockout stages of a CAF Interclub competition.

Dreams’ qualification assures them a meeting with Zamalek SC in the semi-finals after the Egyptians defeated fellow compatriots Future FC 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.