Kaduna FA inaugurates five-man appeal committee

The Kaduna State Football Association Normalisation Committee Friday inaugurated a five-man appeal committee ahead of the State FA election slated for September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was inaugurated during a stakeholders meeting, organised by the FA normalisation committee in Kaduna.

The appeal committee comprised Musa Ahmadu, Secretary General of the football association, as the chairman; Dr Tijjani Ahmed-Yusuf, Dr Alex Mana; Yakubu Ibrahim, the State Director of Sports, and Alhaji Ahmadu Moude, a former Referees president.

During the inauguration , the Chairman, Shehu Adamu, charged them to work according to the game.

He urged members to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Also, the State Commissioner for Sports Development, Benjamin Kumai- Gugong, advised the committee to be transparent in their duties.

He assured them of the state support in the development of sports.

Responding, the committee Chairman, Musa Ahmadu in his acceptance speech, promised to discharge their duties effectively.

He said Kaduna was a centre of football, and had produced football stars, saying it was a thing of pride to be a part of the committee.

He assured of the best and transparent election.

”You can see the changes happening in the country, and Kaduna is not an exception. The election will be transparent as we will follow the status of football.

”We pray and hope it will go smoothly without the participation of the appeal committee.

Chairman of the Mobilisation Committee, Sabo Babayaro, said the elections, both for the state and local councils, would take place in Zaria.

He said the state’s side would take place on September 9, while that of the Local government would begin from September 1 to 3.

”Sales of forms into the state executive committee begins Aug. 14, while screening commences from Aug. 24 and 25 .

”The election will begin on Sep. 1, with Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Kajuru.

”Sept. 2 will have Kauru, Kachia, Zango kataf, Kaura, Jema’a, Sanga, Jaba and Kagarko.

”Sept. 3 features Birin Gwari, Giwa, Zaria, Sabo Gari, Soba, Ikara, Makarfi, kudan, Lere and Kubau till Sept. 9,” he said .