Junior Pope: Makeup artist buried by River Niger + Photos

The remains of a makeup artist, Abigail Frederick, who was part of the crew that died in a boat accident with Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, professionally known as Junior Pope, have been buried by the bank of River Niger.

Following the recovery of the three remaining bodies by the police, she was buried by the River Anam in Anambra State.

River Anam derives its source from River Niger.

Also Read

According to available information, the remains of Frederick were buried at the river bank because her family could not afford the money for the rituals to be performed to have her taken home.

She was from Akwa Ibom State.

Junior Pope and the others were returning from a film location when the boat in which they were travelling had a head on collision with another.