John W. Henry ‘demanding £4bn to sell Liverpool’

John W. Henry has reportedly set £4bn asking price to sell Liverpool after putting the club on the market.

Henry’s investment company, Fenway Sports Group have owned Liverpool for 12 years since buying the club from George N. Gillett, Jr and Tom Hicks.

However, a recent report indicated that FSG have put Liverpool up for sale, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been hired to assist with the process.

According to The Mirror, Henry is looking to sell the Reds for £4bn after buying the club for £300m in 2010, although it remains to be seen whether any interested parties will be willing to match the asking price.

The report claims that RedBird Capital Partners, who bought an 11% stake in FSG last year, could consider submitting an offer.

There is also expected to be interest from the Middle East and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has previously been linked with a takeover of Manchester United.





