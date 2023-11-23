Jang denies advising Gov. Mutfwang to resign

Senator Jonah Jang, the former governor of Plateau has denied the allegation making the rounds that he advised Governor Caleb Mutfwang, to resign his position as governor of the state.

Jang denied the allegation in a statement by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, issued on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a media report attributed to one Bulus Deme and published in some national dailies, alleged that Jang advised the governor to resign and give way to Nentawe Yilwatda.

Yilwatda is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in the state.

But Jang, a two-term governor of Plateau, described the allegation as false and merely fabricated to distract Governor Mutfwang from the good works he had started in the state.

”It is absurd that anyone would even imagine that Jang will ever think of advising Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who is raising the bar of governance to a new level in Plateau, to hand over to someone the people of Plateau did not vote for.

”It goes to say that APC is bent on taking power through the back door, but we believe our God never sleeps nor slumbers and will not allow us to return to our dark days.

”It is unthinkable to ask a governor that has surpassed the achievement of his immediate predecessor just after six months in office to resign.

”For the avoidance of doubt, the entire write-up is completely false and only exists in the writer’s imagination,” Clinton quoted Jang.

The elder statesman also expressed rude shock over the recent Appeal Court judgments that sacked Mutfwang and some members of the National Assembly from Plateau.

Jang, who described the judgments as a ”miscarriage of justice”, called on the Supreme Court to consider the merits of the cases with a view to reversing them.

”Just like any well-meaning lover of democracy, I am at a loss as to why the Appeal Court took a decision that contradicts the 2023 Electoral Act and other cases already decided by the Supreme Court.

”I believe that these judgements are total miscarriage of justice, but as a firm believer in the judiciary, I trust that the highest court of the land will reverse this injustice,” Jang said.

The former governor, however, appealed to the people of the state to remain calm and peaceful at all times, insisting that God will not fail the state.