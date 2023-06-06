Insecurity: Niger Gov. visits Service Chiefs, seeks collaboration

Niger Governor, Umar Bago has visited Service Chiefs in the country with a view to seek collaboration to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal acts bedeviling the State.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Bologi Ibrahim and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Minna, the State’s capital.

Bago, according to the statement, assured of his administration’s readiness to collaborate with all the service Chiefs in a bid to tackle security challenges in the State and country at large.

The Governor, who visited the Service Chiefs in their offices in Abuja, expressed concern over the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminal activities in the State.

He appreciated them for their efforts toward ensuring a secured and peaceful society, but urged them to do more.

“We have taken time to visit the Service Chiefs first to introduce ourselves formally and thank them for the collaboration in the past, and also to ask them to do more,” he said.

The Governor said that the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Usman Baba Alkali, has given a nod to his plan to demolish the police station in Chanchaga.

“We have discussed with the IGP on other salient issues, including the police station in Chanchaga and he has given his approval to go ahead.

“He is in tandem with our change policy and we will bring down the station on Thursday,” he said.

The Governor assured of his administration’s resolve to promote peace and security in the state.

Bago pledged to put in place necessary measures to improve security in the state.

“Whatever that is necessary for us to do, we will do to improve security in the areas affected by banditry and kidnapping,” he stated.

Responding, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said that they are working ahead of criminals, especially during this farming season.

“This is to enable farmers to carry out their activities without fear or molestation,” Amao said.

He also assured of the deployment of more aircraft to ensure quick response to security challenges in the state and country at large.

“We know the problems we have now is that the criminals do not want farmers to go to their farms.

“But we are working ahead of them. We are deploying some aircraft to Minna to increase our response to any security issues in the state,” he assured.

NAN learnt that the governor paid advocacy visits to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

NAN